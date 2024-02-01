Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $93.80 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $90.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

