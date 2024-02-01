MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,710,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $165.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.89 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.57 and a 1-year high of $185.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.99.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.51%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

