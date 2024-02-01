Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 154 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $611.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.78 and a fifty-two week high of $635.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total value of $905,850.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,408,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

