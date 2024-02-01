Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

