Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.9 %

ZTS opened at $187.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

