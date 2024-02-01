Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New $7.57 Million Investment in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after acquiring an additional 382,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,606,000 after acquiring an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV stock opened at $226.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.63. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,218,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,218,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,403 shares of company stock worth $9,336,527 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

