Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,134 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $60.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

