Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.21% of Tecnoglass at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.77. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.49%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

