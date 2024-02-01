Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.19% of Planet Fitness worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 66.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 38,891 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,672,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $67.74 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

