Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 60,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $586,760,000 after buying an additional 1,842,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,669 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.35.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $148.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

