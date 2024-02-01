South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.80 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GEHC stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

