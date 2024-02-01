South Dakota Investment Council Sells 30,148 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,148 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in XPO in the second quarter valued at about $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at about $34,825,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 42.1% in the second quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 3,614,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 275.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.