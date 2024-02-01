South Dakota Investment Council Sells 8,300 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.22% of TimkenSteel worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TimkenSteel

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $41,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $41,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $149,442.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,687.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,940 shares of company stock worth $1,830,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $886.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). TimkenSteel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

