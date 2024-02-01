Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.2 %

ED opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

