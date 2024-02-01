Savant Capital LLC Buys 214 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 35,684 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

