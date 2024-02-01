Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Alphabet stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.73. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

