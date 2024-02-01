Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.88

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 1064664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DML shares. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.30 price target on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.77 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 485.94% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 1,600,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$3,472,000.00. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

