Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

ENTG traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.29. 114,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,200. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average is $102.97. Entegris has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $126.49.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

