Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.15

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 6995902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 489.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 65,671 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,745,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

