eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,300 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 465,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 251,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get eHealth alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on eHealth

eHealth Stock Performance

eHealth stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 42,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $193.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.64. eHealth has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.48 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in eHealth by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,689,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,352,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 215,658 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in eHealth by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in eHealth by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.