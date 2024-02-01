Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.93

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 1990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Valneva Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $561.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth about $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

