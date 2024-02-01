Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.71

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.71 and last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 3689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Laurentian raised Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.19.

Altius Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$840.85 million, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.3906283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

