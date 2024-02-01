Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.15

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 5063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.86 million, a P/E ratio of 116.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 51.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

