Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.31

Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.31 and last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 176606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

KAMN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaman in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kaman by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

