WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.77

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.77, with a volume of 11891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,393,000 after acquiring an additional 607,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 98.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,568,000 after buying an additional 584,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 601,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,452,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 216,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,570,000 after buying an additional 237,264 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

