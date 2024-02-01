Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.38

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 8236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

