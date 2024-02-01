Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Down 8.4%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.65 and last traded at C$17.88. Approximately 408,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 440,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$25.00 to C$24.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.86.

The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -514.29%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

