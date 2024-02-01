First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.12

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 6400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
