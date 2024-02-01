First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.12

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 6400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,355,000 after purchasing an additional 354,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 82,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 321,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,907 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 272,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

