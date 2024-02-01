Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Sets New 1-Year High at $616.66

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $616.66 and last traded at $608.68, with a volume of 32840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $541.07.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.50.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.88 by ($2.18). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total value of $262,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

