Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.35

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 36720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson bought 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,436,497 shares in the company, valued at $158,801,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $1,420,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,998.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson purchased 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,436,497 shares in the company, valued at $158,801,467. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,637. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

