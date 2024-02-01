Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.40 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

