Wedbush Raises Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $92.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCS traded up $5.34 on Thursday, reaching $92.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,796. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

