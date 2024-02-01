Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.76

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 2792002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,016 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth about $62,049,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,327 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $35,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

