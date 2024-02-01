Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.03 and last traded at C$5.02. Approximately 172,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 288,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.54.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$547.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of C$15.32 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Royalty

About Uranium Royalty

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Hirsekorn sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$102,425.00. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

