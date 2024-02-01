Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after acquiring an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.9 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.21. The stock had a trading volume of 219,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,008. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.73. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

