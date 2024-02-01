Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,767.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,767 ($22.46) and last traded at GBX 1,762 ($22.40), with a volume of 502685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,735 ($22.06).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.70) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.99) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.15) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,567.50 ($19.93).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of £17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,355.47, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,592.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,493.40.

In related news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.64), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($113,812.87). Company insiders own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Antofagasta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.