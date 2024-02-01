Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 62,200 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.46. 88,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

