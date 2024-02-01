Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 500 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $485,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after buying an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after buying an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,489,000 after buying an additional 1,080,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22,373.3% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 987,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,075,000 after buying an additional 982,637 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

View Our Latest Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 475,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,280. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.