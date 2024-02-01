Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. Pentair has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PNR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

