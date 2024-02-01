Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $5.84 Million Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of CVR Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.46. 134,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

