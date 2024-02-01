Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys New Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.11% of Brink’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Brink’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 69,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Brink’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter worth $53,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 37,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Brink’s by 138.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.25. 7,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,237. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

