M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.58 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 40.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 16.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 62.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDC

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.