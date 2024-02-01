109,000 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.12% of BWX Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $83.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Profile



BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

