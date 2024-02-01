Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,084.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 615,064 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,681,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 531,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 392,246 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,635.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,331 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 57,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,221. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

