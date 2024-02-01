Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 18,800 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 77.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,916,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,558,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,446 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META stock traded up $8.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.61. 4,854,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,940,920. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $406.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.51 and a 200-day moving average of $324.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 939,458 shares of company stock worth $328,784,197 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

