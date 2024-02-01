Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Oshkosh updated its FY guidance to $10.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.250 EPS.

Oshkosh Stock Down 3.4 %

OSK opened at $110.07 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $115.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSK

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after acquiring an additional 272,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after buying an additional 467,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after buying an additional 31,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.