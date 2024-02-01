Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh updated its FY guidance to $10.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.250 EPS.
Oshkosh stock opened at $110.07 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 18.06%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.
Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
