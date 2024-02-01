JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $18.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NAVI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

NAVI stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,344. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 277.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Navient by 299.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

