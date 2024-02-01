Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading Down 1.3%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 12,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $515.05 million for the quarter.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

