Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BKR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 846.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,675 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

